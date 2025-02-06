Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are rocking their stunning looks!
On her official Instagram handle on Thursday night, February 6, the 33-year-old Udaari actress shared a delightful video in which she and her husband Farhan offered peek into Mawra Hocane’s shendi event.
In the video, the couple stood in front of a beautifully decorated sitting arrangement for the bride and groom, adorned with pink roses, while the greenery of leaves added more charm to the whole décor.
For the event, the Mere Humsafar actor wore a white sherwani and looked handsome with black sunglasses on.
Meanwhile, Urwa looked stunning in a multicolor lehenga.
“Could not have asked for a better shehndi event ! Alhumdulillah! Every detail was just breathtaking,” she penned in the caption, adding, “This video doesn’t do justice to the deets but just wanted post a small glimpse today !”
Mawra, who tied the knot with Ameer Gilani on Wednesday, February 5, exuded glamour in a silver-and-red bridalwear with breathtaking intricate detailing.
She wore light jewelry to keep the focus on her dress, and opted for a soft glam makeup look.
Ameer Gilani, for the event, wore a cream-colored kurta and shalwar that he topped with a pink-colored coat.