Trending

Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor

Mawra Hocane tied the knot to Ameer Gilani in an intimate nikkah ceremony on February 5, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor
Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are rocking their stunning looks!

On her official Instagram handle on Thursday night, February 6, the 33-year-old Udaari actress shared a delightful video in which she and her husband Farhan offered peek into Mawra Hocane’s shendi event.

In the video, the couple stood in front of a beautifully decorated sitting arrangement for the bride and groom, adorned with pink roses, while the greenery of leaves added more charm to the whole décor.

For the event, the Mere Humsafar actor wore a white sherwani and looked handsome with black sunglasses on.

Meanwhile, Urwa looked stunning in a multicolor lehenga.

“Could not have asked for a better shehndi event ! Alhumdulillah! Every detail was just breathtaking,” she penned in the caption, adding, “This video doesn’t do justice to the deets but just wanted post a small glimpse today !”

Mawra, who tied the knot with Ameer Gilani on Wednesday, February 5, exuded glamour in a silver-and-red bridalwear with breathtaking intricate detailing.

She wore light jewelry to keep the focus on her dress, and opted for a soft glam makeup look.

Ameer Gilani, for the event, wore a cream-colored kurta and shalwar that he topped with a pink-colored coat.

World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028

World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission

‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night

Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting

Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Priyanka Chopra attends brother’s mehendi without Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra attends brother’s mehendi without Nick Jonas
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie