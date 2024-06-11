Jelly Roll gushes about 'unreal' experience of performing with Eminem 

Jelly Roll expressed his thoughts on setting the stage on fire with Eminem at the CMA fest.
Jelly gave a surprise performance of Sing for the Moment with Eminem, and confessed it was the “coolest” moment of his life.
During his conversation with ET, Jelly said, "I got to sing 'Sing for the Moment' with him, which is a record where he sampled Steven Tyler. I mean, just what an incredible night and I got to go do it in Detroit. It was unreal."
In the same conversation, he shared how the American rapper approached him.
"Em reached out, his team reached out and said, 'Would you be interested in doing this since he was already there doing the secret tribute?' I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a joke until I met Eminem himself," Jelly recalled.
The Save Me singer explained that even though Eminem’s manager was his “friend” but he still could not believe it was true.
Last week, Jelly and the Rap God artist performed together in Detroit.