Chris Hemsworth devours ‘Furiosa’ theme cake on film’s success

Chris Hemsworth celebrates the success of his blockbuster movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with a mouth watering cake.
Chris, who starred as Dr. Demetus in the Warner Bros’ film, has posted a video clip on his social media account to include his fans in the celebration.
In the viral clip, the Avengers star can be seen wearing a sage green shirt along with a dark blue hat.
Chris, 40, began the clip by sharing that he just got home and received the “best” cake.
Alongside the video, he penned,“Massive thank you to all who checked out #Furiosa! Both audience score and critics sitting in the 90% range which I’m super grateful for!”
Chris, in his video also explained that Furiosa belongs to the “big screen” and the hit movie deserves a “cinema going experience.”
He concluded the post with, “Thank you @avminaircharter for the cake! #madmaxfuriosa.”
The Thor star’s post garnered thousands of likes and comments from his fans across the globe.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released on 24 May, 2024.
As reported by Collider, the blockbuster movie has accumulated $85 million globally so far.