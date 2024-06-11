Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth devours 'Furiosa' theme cake on film's success

Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ earned $85 million globally so far

  June 11, 2024
Chris Hemsworth devours ‘Furiosa’ theme cake on film’s success

Chris Hemsworth celebrates the success of his blockbuster movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with a mouth watering cake.

Chris, who starred as Dr. Demetus in the Warner Bros’ film, has posted a video clip on his social media account to include his fans in the celebration.

In the viral clip, the Avengers star can be seen wearing a sage green shirt along with a dark blue hat.


Chris, 40, began the clip by sharing that he just got home and received the “best” cake.

Alongside the video, he penned,“Massive thank you to all who checked out #Furiosa! Both audience score and critics sitting in the 90% range which I’m super grateful for!”

Chris, in his video also explained that Furiosa belongs to the “big screen” and the hit movie deserves a “cinema going experience.”

He concluded the post with, “Thank you @avminaircharter for the cake! #madmaxfuriosa.”

The Thor star’s post garnered thousands of likes and comments from his fans across the globe.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released on 24 May, 2024.

As reported by Collider, the blockbuster movie has accumulated $85 million globally so far.

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman to reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Paul Mescal transforms for ‘Gladiator 2’ as battle scenes filming begins
'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale
Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut
Johnny Depp claims victory over A-list actors for 'Edward Scissorhands' role
Rihanna checks out in new haircut again
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce like living an ‘abnormal life’
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Drake puffs in himself while watching son Adonis play soccer
Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4