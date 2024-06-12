'General Hospital' celebrates life of late star Johnny Wactor

General Hospital has paid a heartfelt tribute to its late star, Johnny Wactor, who passed away by a gunshot wound, on May 25, 2024.
A recent episode of the ABC soap opera ended with a title card in remembrance of the late soap star, per TV Line.
Wactor portrayed the character Brando Corbin in General Hospital from 2020 to 2022.
On May 25, Wactor, 37 years old, was shot and died.
As he was heading back to his car after finishing his job as a barman in Los Angeles, the actor noticed three armed car thieves trying to take his catalytic converter off of his car.
After four days, PEOPLE reported the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that the Supercell actor’s death’s cause was a gunshot wound to the chest, and his manner of death was listed as a homicide.
Wactor’s brother also told PEOPLE, “He was a good person,” adding, “He was taken way too early, and no one should be taken like this at all. He touched a lot of people. He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to. And he was happy doing that.”