Kyle Richards breaks silence on 'RHONJ' reunion cancellation

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 14's traditional reunion has been cancelled due to cast shakeup

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has shared her thoughts on the cancellation of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine at the Posse Pride Party in Hollywood on June 7, Richards expressed her surprise about the decision.

She noted, "Gosh, it seems like an easy way out."

Richards, who has attended 13 consecutive reunions on RHOBH, including a tense season 12 sit-down with her sister Kathy Hilton, further expressed, "It seems like they get to dodge a bullet.”

Another RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, also shared similar sentiments.

"That's a part of the [show], right? So not to have it is a little shocking. But there's gotta be a reason for it, whether it's toxicity or something," she said at the event.

When asked if she ever want the option to skip a reunion, Beauvais laughed and said, "I would always want to skip it. But it's the Super Bowl -- it's the Super Bowl of what we do."

Moreover, RHONJ will not have a special traditional reunion this year due to cast shakeup, as per reports.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, which has witnessed deep-rooted conflicts among the cast member, was premiered on Bravo on May 5, 2024.

