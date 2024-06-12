Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills

Roberto Martinez, Portugal's manager, praised Cristiano Ronaldo after the team won the match against the Republic of Ireland on June 1.
According to BBC, Portugal easily beat Ireland 3-0 in a friendly match before Euro 2024 in Aveiro.
Joao Felix opened the score for the team. After that, Ronaldo took the lead and scored two goals in the 50th and 60th minutes.
After these goals, the star footballer’s score for Portugal reached 130 goals.
Martinez said after the match about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, “His commitment as captain is unbelievable. Today we saw two world-class goals, but I really enjoyed his work.
He noted, “He had already scored two goals, but his first option was to assist a team-mate. That shows solidarity and companionship, and they are important values in a dressing room when you’re going to the Euros.”
Martin further added, “But also, goals are very important, and they were excellent.”
Moreover, it was Portugal's last warm-up game before the Euro 2024, and now the team will head off to Germany on a winning note to play its opener against the Czech Republic on June 18.