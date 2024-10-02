Sports

Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open

21-year-old Alcaraz secures fourth title of the season with a China Open victory

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024


Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz once again defeated 2024 US Open winner Jannik Sinner to claim his first China Open title.

According to Al Jazeera, after a thrilling three-hour and 21-minute final on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Alcaraz beat Sinner 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3).

This is the 21-year-old’s fourth title along with two Grand Slams, the 2024 Wimbledon and French Open. He recently won the Laver Cup with Team Europe after beating US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz in the finals.

Four-time Grand Slam winner also won a silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 after being defeated by Novak Djokovic in the finals.

After winning the dramatic tiebreaker, Alcaraz said, “It was a really close match. Jannik showed once again that he’s the best player in the world, at least for me. The level that he’s playing is unbelievable.”

He further added, “I had my chances in the first set, but didn’t make it. But in general, I’m proud of myself for the way that I dealt with the match. I’m really happy that in the third set, even though he broke my serve again and it was close, I gave myself the chance to keep going.”

After defeating in the finals world number 1 Jannik Sinner missed his chance to become the first tennis player to retain his China Open titles after Novak, who won four consecutive titles between 2012 and 2015.

Sports News

Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks