Sports

Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans

Serbian tennis player vows to stay involved in tennis after retirement in different roles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Serbian tennis player vows to stay involved in tennis after retirement in different roles
Serbian tennis player vows to stay involved in tennis after retirement in different roles

24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic Novak revealed his post-retirement plans.

According to Express, Novak had an unusual season in 2024 as the world number 4 did not succeed in winning any title except the highly anticipated Olympic gold, which he always wanted to win. He admitted that he was “done” with the major tournaments.

Novak said, "My love for tennis will never fade away. I have a lot of emotions when I'm playing, not particularly only in the tournament but also in practice sessions. Sometimes it's not always going your way, but I think my relationship with tennis goes much deeper than a tournament or a year or success or failure."

The 37-year-old added, "It's just, you know, a sport that I fell in love with when I was very young, and I still have the love for the sport. Even when I retire from professional tennis, I feel like I'm going to stay in tennis, stay involved in, you know, in different roles, because I feel like I owe this sport a lot for what it has been giving to me."

Furthermore, Novak is currently in China for the Shanghai Masters. The tennis star who played limited tournaments this year is making a comeback to the tournament after five years. 

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans

Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Sports News

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in exciting China Open final
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’