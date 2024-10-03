Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans

24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic Novak revealed his post-retirement plans.
According to Express, Novak had an unusual season in 2024 as the world number 4 did not succeed in winning any title except the highly anticipated Olympic gold, which he always wanted to win. He admitted that he was “done” with the major tournaments.
Novak said, "My love for tennis will never fade away. I have a lot of emotions when I'm playing, not particularly only in the tournament but also in practice sessions. Sometimes it's not always going your way, but I think my relationship with tennis goes much deeper than a tournament or a year or success or failure."
The 37-year-old added, "It's just, you know, a sport that I fell in love with when I was very young, and I still have the love for the sport. Even when I retire from professional tennis, I feel like I'm going to stay in tennis, stay involved in, you know, in different roles, because I feel like I owe this sport a lot for what it has been giving to me."
Furthermore, Novak is currently in China for the Shanghai Masters. The tennis star who played limited tournaments this year is making a comeback to the tournament after five years.