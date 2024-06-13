‘House of the Dragon’ already revived for season 3

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  June 13, 2024
House of the Dragon has been picked up for season 3 by HBO right ahead of its season 2 premiere on June 16.

According to Variety, the network has confirmed its renewal without throwing away any information on how many episodes can be expected next.

Based on fantasy novelist George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, the show can be looked up as a prequel to The Game of Thrones as its events are set in 200 years before Sansa Stark’s story.

There are scenarios revolving around a devastating civil war in a civilization named House Targaryen, following the death of their leader, King Viserys I.

While season 2 is just around the corner, not much is known about its narrative, except for some scenes depicting revenge, anger, and men charging on horses in the teaser.

Keeping that in mind, nothing can be speculated regarding House of Dragon’s third instalment yet.

Viewers can however guess that it will also include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, and Fabien Frankel.

The reason for HBO being quick with the third part’s revival has not been spelled out in words, but it’s fairly simple.

House of Dragon’s first season had averaged around 29 million viewers per episode, bagging a green-light for season 2 only one week after premiering.

Its popularity still keeps growing speedily, and so the channel has been just as swift with the renewal.

Hollywood News

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat
Brad Pitt ‘paid’ judges to violate daughter Shiloh Jolie’s victim rights in court
Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana
Taylor Swift’s unveils health and workout routine amidst Eras Tour
Wes Anderson spills beans about his next blockbuster film
George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad
Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his disinterest in 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'
Robert Downey Jr. shares insights into 'The Sympathizer' hair & makeup transformation