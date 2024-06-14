King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion

King Charles can have quite a “problematic” time with Zara Tindall if she gets a royal promotion.
Speaking to New Idea, a royal source said, “There's talk that niece Zara Tindall, who is very close to her uncle, might become more involved in this side of things.”
“And that King Charles is keen to support such an interest by bestowing on her the title of princess,” they added.
According to the other gossip running around, the insider has however warned that the royal title should just have been given the title “all along” instead of now.
The person went on, “While Princess Anne has always been a steadfast supporter of her older brother, Peter Phillips, this is likely to cause some friction between the two.”
“In trying to make life a little easier, could such a move in fact prove problematic for Charles?” they pointed.
Zara Tindall’s mother, Princess Anne, had not given a royal title to her at the time of birth so she could embrace a normal life.
But, now, the 43-year-old is growing closer with King Charles, and since the number of active royal numbers are sinking down, she can be surely given a promotion.