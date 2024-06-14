Royal

King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion

King Charles can cause conflict between Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024


King Charles can have quite a “problematic” time with Zara Tindall if she gets a royal promotion.

Speaking to New Idea, a royal source said, “There's talk that niece Zara Tindall, who is very close to her uncle, might become more involved in this side of things.”

“And that King Charles is keen to support such an interest by bestowing on her the title of princess,” they added.

According to the other gossip running around, the insider has however warned that the royal title should just have been given the title “all along” instead of now.

The person went on, “While Princess Anne has always been a steadfast supporter of her older brother, Peter Phillips, this is likely to cause some friction between the two.”

“In trying to make life a little easier, could such a move in fact prove problematic for Charles?” they pointed.

Zara Tindall’s mother, Princess Anne, had not given a royal title to her at the time of birth so she could embrace a normal life.

But, now, the 43-year-old is growing closer with King Charles, and since the number of active royal numbers are sinking down, she can be surely given a promotion.

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school

Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion

King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Royal News

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal