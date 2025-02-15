Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation after Meghan's Valentine's wish

Prince Harry has made an emotional revelation about how he copes with the trauma after listening to heartbreaking stories of war veterans during Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex, who himself has served as the captain in the British Army for two years in Afghanistan amid his ten-year military tenure, has admitted taking therapy to process the intense stories of the injured and sick soldiers.
In a pre-recorded interview amid the ongoing events of Invictus Games 2025, in Vancouver, Canada, Harry was asked "How do you find the strength to keep listening?"
To which the 40-year-old founder of the multisports events responded, "I do my own therapy. I think it's really important for everything that we take on as individuals who help other people, that you also need to find a place to be able to relieve that pressure on yourself."
He continued, "I try to give some advice. I try to connect the dots. I tell those individuals that they have the support structure around them."
King Charles younger son further noted, "People come forward more to share, you know their stories, and I don't always get the chance to have that really deep conversation with them."
"A lot of times I do. You know, if there would be a time and a place for that, and timing is everything, and the last thing I want to do is be the person to probe a little bit deeper," added the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
This emotional statement from Harry comes hours after his wife Meghan Markle posted a PDA-filled photo with her husband, affectionately kissing each other.
The rare photo of Harry and Meghan was accompanied by a sweet note for her hubby.