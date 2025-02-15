Royal

King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry's Invictus Games

As Prince Harry's Invictus Games grabs spotlight, King Charles makes bold move to overshadow his son's efforts

King Charles is gearing up to steal the spotlight from Prince Harry!

The 76-year-old British Monarch has reportedly planned a big move which can possibly outshine the buzz around the Duke of Sussex’s superhit Invictus Games.

In a new report published on GB News on Saturday, February 15, a royal commentator, Jennie Bond, claimed that Charles is eyeing to strengthen diplomatic ties with the United States and Canada during a highly anticipated visit to both countries.

She also claimed that King Charles is expected to receive an invitation from Washington soon as the governments of both, the U.K. and the U.S., are already doing the discussions.

If the invitation, which is expected to be received “soon,” arrives just in time of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games' closing ceremony, which is on February 16, it would probably outshine the thrill of the event for which the Duke has worked day and night.

The expert also claimed that King Charles and Queen Camilla are already gearing up for their “largest tour."

"A tour of Canada is important for the monarchy, but a tour of the USA is a big diplomatic deal for the UK and an opportunity for King Charles to wield his 'soft power,’” the royal expert mentioned.

Bond also shared the potential timing of the visit, stating that it may coincide with the 250th anniversary of independence of the United States of America, which is next year.

