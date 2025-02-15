Royal

Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move

Meghan Markle returned to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California after attending first half of the Invictus Games in Canada

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made sure to remind everyone she’s still part of the British Royal Family.

As reported by Express, Meghan seemed to send the Royal Family a discreet message with one item of jewellery she wore before leaving Prince Harry alone at the Invictus Games in Canada.

The 43-year-old wore a ring on the pinky finger of her right hand, which appeared to be engraved with the royal cypher she shared with her husband during their days as senior working royals.

The monogram, which was first revealed when the couple got married in 2018, consists of the letters H and M in cursive, topped with a crown with two cross pattée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

While the ring looked discreet on the Duchess’s finger, the royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward believes it sends quiet message to the Royal Family.

She told the outlet, "I don’t think it has any particular significance apart from the snob value of reminding people that she has a royal cypher."

Ingrid added, "I think Meghan wants to be accepted by the Firm for the sake of the children. The Royal Family must know she will never go away, so the less fuss they make about what she does, the less attention is focused on her."

To note, King Charles also wears signet ring on his pink finger with the Prince of Wales feathers and he gifted one to Princess Diana the night before their wedding in 1981.

