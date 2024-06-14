Hollywood

Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron shine at 'A Family Affair' premiere

Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron’s 'A Family Affair' is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 14, 2024


Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Joey King turn heads at the premier of their upcoming rom-com movie, A Family Affair.

The trio stepped out at Los Angeles' Egyptian Theatre on Thursday for their most-awaited movie’s trailer.

The High School Musical alum attended the event in a grey suit with a fitted black shirt underneath, paired up with black dress shoes.

Nicole dazzled in a strapless nude gown with a gorgeous choker tied around her neck.

On the other hand, Joey illuminated the red carpet in an elegant black skirt and top adorned with flowers, exuding timeless beauty and grace.

Previously, Zac described his upcoming movie as "funny, romantic and entertaining" during a dialogue with People.

In the same conversation Zac revealed that he has jitters while working with Nicole on the set of their upcoming film.

He also praised his co-star, "I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she is an actress, she is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with.”

Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates also star in Carrie Solomon’s written movie, which is set to release on June 28.

