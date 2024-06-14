Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup Super-8 after beating Papua New Guinea

Sports

New Zealand got eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after Afghanistan won its third match

  by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Afghanistan qualified for the Super 8 after beating Papua New Guinea by seven wickets on Friday, June 14, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

After the third consecutive win in the group matches, Afghanistan stands strong in the top position in Group C with six points and a net run rate (NRR) of +4.230.

Afghanistan, after winning the toss, elected to bowl first and stopped Papua New Guinea from reaching three digits.

Papua New Guinea made 95 runs in 19.5 overs in the first inning of the match. Batting second, Afghanistan easily chased in 15.1 overs after losing three wickets.

Afghanistan’s victory has ultimately eliminated New Zealand from the mega event.

Afghan skipper Rashid Khan said at the presentation ceremony, “"Feeling great to qualify for the next round. First time for Afghanistan being in Super Eight in T20Is. The boys have done well, adjusting to the conditions very quickly, and that is something very pleasing for me.“

He noted, “We are happy the way the openers played in the first two games. But the middle order is all in form, and they just need more time.”

Additionally, Afghanistan will play its last group match before the Super 8 round against the West Indies, who have also qualified for the next round, on June 18.

Sports News

Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments
Jose Mourinho picks Messi over Ronaldo as generation's 'greatest' player
Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam
Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out
West Indies beat New Zealand to qualify for T20 World Cup Super 8
Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Waism Akram slams Pakistan cricket team over T20 World Cup performance
NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away
Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39
Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his ‘leadership’ style
India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025