Pat Cummins makes history with consecutive hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

  by Web Desk
  June 23, 2024
Pat Cummins sets a world record of two consecutive hat-tricks in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 23.

The Australian pacer achieved this milestone during the Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in 2024.

The right-arm fast bowler dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib to claim a hat-trick.  

Khan was sent back to the pavilion on the last ball of the 18th over, while Janat and Naib went back on the first two deliveries of the 20th over.

Upon asking about the back-to-back hat-tricks, Cummins during the innings break said, "I remembered that one. It's crazy that I have played 100-odd games for Australia, and now I have got two (hat-tricks) in a row."

Earlier, Cummins also made a hat-trick in the previous match against Bangladesh on Friday, June 21. 


The Aussie bowler dismissed Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan on the final two balls of the 18th over and Towhid Hridoy on the first ball of the final over.

Cummins has now become the first player in the world to take two consecutive hat-tricks in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8
Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies
Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement