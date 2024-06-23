Pat Cummins makes history with consecutive hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

Pat Cummins sets a world record of two consecutive hat-tricks in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 23.
The Australian pacer achieved this milestone during the Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in 2024.
The right-arm fast bowler dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, and Gulbadin Naib to claim a hat-trick.
Khan was sent back to the pavilion on the last ball of the 18th over, while Janat and Naib went back on the first two deliveries of the 20th over.
Upon asking about the back-to-back hat-tricks, Cummins during the innings break said, "I remembered that one. It's crazy that I have played 100-odd games for Australia, and now I have got two (hat-tricks) in a row."
Earlier, Cummins also made a hat-trick in the previous match against Bangladesh on Friday, June 21.
The Aussie bowler dismissed Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan on the final two balls of the 18th over and Towhid Hridoy on the first ball of the final over.
Cummins has now become the first player in the world to take two consecutive hat-tricks in the T20 World Cup.