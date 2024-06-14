Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker

  June 14, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian has finally spilled the beans on moving in with her husband Travis Barker!

During a June 13 episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star opened up about merging households with then Blink-182 drummer after sharing she felt no pressure in moving in.

“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” she said.

Kardashian added, “It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby.”

At this point in this season, the couple are gearing up for the birth of their baby boy Rocky Thirteen, who they already welcomed in real-life on November 2023.

Kardashian, who married Barker in May last year on the Italian Riviera coastline in Portofino, shares three kids, sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 11 — with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian has faced issues in conceiving after five failed cycles of IVF but finally managed to give birth to Travis Barker's son naturally. 

