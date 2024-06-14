Trending

Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE

Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce since a while now and the couple might take the next step

  June 14, 2024


Taylor Swift was spotted gushing over Chariah Gordon’s Instagram Live from the ring ceremony that was held on Thursday June 13.

As per the screenshots shared, Swift dropped a bunch of comments as Gordon continued to document the star-studded event.

“YESSSSSS,” the Love Story hitmaker commented, later elaborating, " Joining the party from Liverpool Lets Gooooo." 

In a follow-up comment, the songstress quipped that it was getting late and she was headed to bed. 

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also attended the ceremony solo, his third overall.

Swift has surely proved her love for the Kelce, who she has been dating since a while now, as she managed to take out time to watch the livestream despite being occupied with her Eras tour concert.

To note, Hollywood’s biggest pop sensation performed a solo sold-out Eras concert tour in Liverpool, England, marking her 100th performance on the tour. 

During an interview with the Red set, Swift talked about her Eras Tour, " People have been like, How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?" 

" The celebration of the 100th tour for me means this is the very first time I have acknowledged to myself and admitted that the tour is going to end in December, " she added. 

For the unversed, Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March 2023, even before she began dating Travis Kelce.  

