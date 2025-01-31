Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge 

New developments in Saif Ali Khan’s attack case emerge!
The Adipurush actor was stabbed by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025 after which the police began their search.
A picture of the intruder on the staircase of the building was captured on CCTV.
Later, a suspect was arrested in the case and it was revealed that a facial recognition test would be conducted.
Now, as per the results, the police claimed he is the same person seen in the CCTV footage.
The test’s objective was to verify if he is the same person accused.
According to ANI, the culprit in Saif’s attack is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.
The agency’s tweet on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Mumbai Police say, ‘Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive."
"As per the test, the person in CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," it further read.
Earlier, it was revealed that the arrested accused is reportedly a Bangladeshi national as ETimes mentioned that he will undergo a face recognition test at the Forensic Science laboratory in Kalina.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati hospital on January 21, 2025 after undergoing a surgery for his injuries.