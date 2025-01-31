Trending

Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge 

New developments in Saif Ali Khan’s attack case emerge!

The Adipurush actor was stabbed by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025 after which the police began their search.

A picture of the intruder on the staircase of the building was captured on CCTV.

Later, a suspect was arrested in the case and it was revealed that a facial recognition test would be conducted.

Now, as per the results, the police claimed he is the same person seen in the CCTV footage.

The test’s objective was to verify if he is the same person accused. 

According to ANI, the culprit in Saif’s attack is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

The agency’s tweet on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Mumbai Police say, ‘Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive."

"As per the test, the person in CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," it further read. 

Earlier, it was revealed that the arrested accused is reportedly a Bangladeshi national as ETimes mentioned that he will undergo a face recognition test at the Forensic Science laboratory in Kalina.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati hospital on January 21, 2025 after undergoing a surgery for his injuries. 

David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids

David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge

Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge

Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?

Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?
Deadly Ebola virus wreaks havoc in Uganda

Deadly Ebola virus wreaks havoc in Uganda

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed
Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'