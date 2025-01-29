Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

Trending

Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the Lilavati hospital and is recuperating well at home

  January 29, 2025
Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident left the entire Kapoor family shaken.

Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Zahan addressed the unfortunate event that took a toll on the family as a whole.

While speaking to News18, Bebo’s cousin mentioned that when something like this happens it is deeply unsettling.

Regarding the event, the Black Warrant actor said, “The disturbing incident has taken much of my mental space. It will always feel scary and difficult to deal with it.”

Zahan at the same time also expressed happiness about Saif Ali Khan being safe and well, “It goes without saying that this obviously changes things. I don’t think anybody understands it—why this happened, what was the reason for it? It’s all very confusing and chaotic.”

Further shedding light on the tough position Bebo and her kids have been in, Zahan revealed, “I just hope that they can get past this incident, as I know it’s difficult.”

Following the stabbing incident on January 16, Saif underwent treatment at the Lilavati hospital and is now recuperating well at home.

Meanwhile, the police officials are carrying out investigation into the matter. 

