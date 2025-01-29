Trending

Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' released last year on Diwali

Ajay Devgn has recently admitted to having creative flaws in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

In an interview with Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025, Ajay was asked about the subtle characterisation of his role as Bajirao Singham as opposed to his previous outings.

While asking him to compare, the host mentioned that he missed the bulky Singham, who was known for beating up the villains and his grand action stunts.

The Maidaan actor in response admitted the flow stating he received such feedback from multiple people before, “I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya hai. Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha—ghus ghus ke maarne ka—woh aage zaroor rahega (I think I received a similar reaction from a lot of people.

He continued, “So, we are going to ensure that the next time—the authentic feel of Singham where he does intense action—will definitely be a part of the film).”

A couple of months after its release in November 2024, the makers of Singham Again announced its digital release on the Amazon Prime Video.

According to the box office data analysis, the cop-actioner collected RS 240 crore net at the box office in India. 

