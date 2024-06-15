Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return

Prince William has reacted to his ailing wife Kate Middleton’s latest announcement of her royal return amid her battle with cancer.
The Princess of Wales has been MIA since January after undergoing an abdominal surgery and then cancer treatment, and royal enthusiasts have waited with bated breath for news of her return to public.
On June 14, however, a day before Trooping the Colour, Kate shared a health update on her Instagram, also sharing that she will be attending King Charles’ birthday parade, and Kate’s husband Prince William is ‘delighted’ about her return.
Town and Country reported that according to the Palace, the Prince of Wales “is pleased to see The Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her.”
“He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake his public duties,” the Palace spokesperson added.
Kate announced her impending return to public duties in an Instagram post that read: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer..."