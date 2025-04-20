Princess Anne attends Easter service without daughter Zara Tindall

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, skipped this year's Easter service at Windsor Castle

Princess Anne stepped out to attend the Easter service at Windsor Castle without her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The Princess Royal made an appearance with her husband, Timothy Laurence, on Sunday, April 20, at Windsor Castle to mark the Easter celebrations. 

GB News reported that last year Anne’s children attended the services with their respective partners.

However, their absence from this year's significant royal event has raised the fans' concerns.

Zara and Peter were spotted in Bahrain last week, accompanied by their cousins, and Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. 

Apart from Zara and Peter, multiple British Royal Family members skipped this year’s church service including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The other royal members who missed the royal engagement were Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter, Lady Louise, who is currently studying at St Andrew's University.

According to media reports, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals towards St. George’s Chapel, pictured beaming and waving at well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

Princess Anne made this appearance after her elder brother honored her for distributing gold medals to the Horizon heroes during the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 74-year-old prominent member of the Royal family has stepped out for the second time at Windsor Castle to mark Easter celebrations. 

