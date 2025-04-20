Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have accompanied their father for a surprise appearance at the Easter Sunday service.
On April 20, the sisters, accompanied by their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joined the King Charles and Queen Camilla for the traditional service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The disgraced duke’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also joined him and their daughters for the royal celebration.
This marks as an important appearance for the York couple as they had previously opted not to attend the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham due to the duke's Chinese spy controversy.
While Prince William and Kate Middleton were notably absent from the service, many other senior members of the Royal Family attended the celebration, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.
The two princesses, who often attend the key royal events, appeared in high spirits as they participated in the service.
Despite the absence of the Wales couple, who are spending Easter at their Norfolk residence with their three children, Beatrice and Eugenie’s presence added a youthful touch to the family’s gathering.
As per reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the annual gathering to “enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter."
"They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school", an insider told The Mirror.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were front and center at the service, continuing their role as the monarchy’s senior figure.