Sophie extends support to Sarah Ferguson with warm gesture at Easter service 

Sophie extended a warm gesture of support to Sarah Ferguson during the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.
On April 20, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of York shared a sweet hug as they left the chapel.
This tender moment came as Fergie accompanied her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew, who reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the service.
The Duke and Duchess of York’s had previously skipped the royals’ Christmas celebrations at Sandringham after Andrew’s shocking involvement with a Chinese spy came to light.
At the service, Prince Andrew and Fergie’s daughters also joined them with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozz and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.
Also in attendance were Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his son James, Earl of Wessex.
However, Prince Williama and Kate Middleton notably missed the joyous occasion as they are spending Easter at their Norfolk residence with their three children.
"They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school", an insider told The Mirror.
The 14th-century chapel is the traditional gathering place for the royals on Easter.