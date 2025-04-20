Sophie extends support to Sarah Ferguson with warm gesture at Easter service

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

Sarah Ferguson accompanied her ex-husband Prince Andrew, while Sophie joined Prince Edward at the service

Sophie extends support to Sarah Ferguson with warm gesture at Easter service
Sophie extends support to Sarah Ferguson with warm gesture at Easter service 

Sophie extended a warm gesture of support to Sarah Ferguson during the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

On April 20, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of York shared a sweet hug as they left the chapel.

This tender moment came as Fergie accompanied her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew, who reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the service.

The Duke and Duchess of York’s had previously skipped the royals’ Christmas celebrations at Sandringham after Andrew’s shocking involvement with a Chinese spy came to light.

At the service, Prince Andrew and Fergie’s daughters also joined them with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozz and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

Also in attendance were Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his son James, Earl of Wessex.

However, Prince Williama and Kate Middleton notably missed the joyous occasion as they are spending Easter at their Norfolk residence with their three children.

"They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school", an insider told The Mirror.

The 14th-century chapel is the traditional gathering place for the royals on Easter.

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Princess Anne attends Easter service without daughter Zara Tindall
Princess Anne attends Easter service without daughter Zara Tindall
Prince William, Princess Kate skip Easter service for bombshell reason
Prince William, Princess Kate skip Easter service for bombshell reason
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie support Andrew, Sarah Ferguson at Easter service
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles for Easter service at Windsor Castle
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Easter with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Easter with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrates Easter with sweet throwback photo
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrates Easter with sweet throwback photo
Prince Harry hopes for progress in legal bid to ensure UK safety
Prince Harry hopes for progress in legal bid to ensure UK safety
King Charles, Queen Camilla warm hearts with sweet Easter wish
King Charles, Queen Camilla warm hearts with sweet Easter wish
Prince Harry blasted for UK safety fears after major risky trip abroad
Prince Harry blasted for UK safety fears after major risky trip abroad
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Kate, William announcement
Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Kate, William announcement