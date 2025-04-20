King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Easter with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne

The Royal Family is celebrating Easter to the fullest!
King Charle and Queen Camilla have arrived at an Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside other members of the Royal Family.
The King and Queen are joined by The Princess Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for the traditional Easter Matins service at the 15th-century chapel in Berkshire.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate were notably absent as they spent the weekend with their children in Norfolk, focusing on family time before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis return to school, as per reports.
This is not the first time the Wales couple has not attended the joyous celebration as they also missed last year's Easter service after Kate diagnosed with cancer
The monarch and Queen were greeted by well-wishers gathered at Windsor for the annual celebration.
King Charles’ appearance marks as important for him as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.
In March, the King experienced temporary side effects following his cancer treatment at the London Clinic.
Last year's Easter Sunday appearance was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis.