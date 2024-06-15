Niall Horan fulfils years-old promise to One Direction fan

Niall Horan has finally fulfilled a years-old promise he made with a One Direction fan, Megan.
The former 1D member shared a video clip on social media and revealed that he has upgraded a fan’s ticket to the front row in his latest Madison Square Garden debut concert on Thursday.
In the viral video, Niall read a 2022 post from Twitter (now known as X), "[A] couple of years ago, a fan named Megan tweeted me saying 'Niall, sell out MSG and I'll be in the front row.”
At that time, the 30-year old artist replied "If I could I would."
"I just found out that Megan's here somewhere, but she doesn't have front-row seats, which doesn't feel right. Let's see what we can do," he further said in the clip.
However, Megan could not get the front row ticket like she promised in the tweet to see his milestone performance so the Sow Hands hitmaker got his biggest fan the front row tickets.
The last time Niall performed at MSG was back in 2012 as a member of One Direction.