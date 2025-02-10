Royal

Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the Invictus Games in Vancouver-Whistler on Saturday

Prince Harry burst out in laughter when an Invictus Games athlete asked him about his royal status.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as working royal in 2020 and is now estranged from the royal family, couldn't help but laugh when he was asked whether he was a Prince by an excited sportsman from the Ukrainian team.

Upon confirming his title, Prince Harry was then asked, "Where is your crown?"

The prince burst out laughing in response and warmly embraced the competitor.

Prince Harry's lighthearted exchange came during his trip to Canada, where he is attending the seventh edition of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the Invictus Games at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver-Whistler on Saturday with heartfelt tributes to athletes and spectacular star-studded performances.

The nine days of competition, which prince Harry founded in London in 2014, will see more than 500 athletes competing in 11 different events, including winter sports for the first time.

Kicking off on February 8, the Invictus Games will continue until February 16.

