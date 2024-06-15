Entertainment

Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine

Ayeza Khan stands in support of Palestine as she is all set to raise funds for them

  by Web Desk
  June 15, 2024
Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine
Ayeza Khan to host a meet and greet session in the UK with a good cause in mind 

Ayeza Khan dropped a meet and greet invite for all fans in order to raise funds for Palestine.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Pyaray Afzal star shared the invite with her 14M followers and is looking forward to see most of them. 

“Come meet me for a good cause. Let’s raise some funds for Palestine together. See you soon UK,” Khan captioned her post.

The caption further added, “ P.S I am not coming alone. Can you guess who will be accompanying me on these events.”


In light of the deadly attacks in Rafah, Reasi and Gaza, the Laapata star is flying to the UK in September this year with a goal in mind and with this good cause Khan aims to win hearts.

Upon hearing the news, Khan fans rushed to the comments section and showered love on the actress for having a heart of gold. 

One person wrote, “Only actress who actually is doing something for them instead of posting stories.”

Another user penned, “ Beauty, grace , elegant brain and a golden heart.”

Khan has several times got vocal about the ongoing brutal crisis in Gaza, which left millions dead and injured.

The invite came shortly after the diva stepped out for some fun time with her kids, who played in the ground while she was up for the mommy duties. 

Ayeza Khan gave birth to two beautiful children, Rayan and Hoorain with husband Danish Taimoor. 

