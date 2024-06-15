Royal

Rain on King Charles’ Parade: Bad weather disrupts Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton caught in the rain for celebrating King Charles

  • June 15, 2024


Kate Middleton’s fans happily embraced cloud pour on The Mall today as they gathered at Trooping the Colour to see her appear for the first time after months.

After stepping away from public light for over 170 days, the Princess of Wales finally came out with her three children to attend the London event she seemingly loves most.

For catching a glimpse of Kate Middleton, thousands of royal fans didn’t mind getting drenched in the rain today, on June 15, as per Daily Mail.

Rishi Sunak in particular had been soaked as he didn’t come prepared in ponchos, as the rest of spectators did.

The Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, were photographed sitting under the shower among people holding onto their umbrellas and raincoats.

They however took the pour in good sport, and seemed to be laughing it off before being huddled under an umbrella offered by someone.

Of course, even King Charles and co. were seen braving the rain when they made a entrance.

On the other hand, it was the second time that Rishi Sunak was washed away after he made an election announcement last month.

