Royal

Kate Middleton checks out Trooping the Colour in white again

Kate Middleton waved for ‘peace’ at Trooping the Colour

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024


Kate Middleton is as prepared for attending the King’s Birthday Parade as ever.

Waiting to be picked up by guardsmen, she gave a quick glimpse of herself before riding to the horse show for marking the event’s commencement.

Once again, the Princess of Wales chose to pick out the color of peace from her wardrobe, i.e. she was dressed in a white dress by Jenny Packham.

The rest of the outfit was kept just as simple by classily matching a Philip Treacy hat with a black clutch as well as a white pair of pencil heels.

Alongside Kate Middleton, stood her eldest child, Prince George, starkly resembling father Prince William by his facial appearance and attitude.

On her other side was Princess Charlotte wearing a prim and proper navy outfit that had a line around her waist, just as her mother’s attire did.

Next in line was Prince Louis, who was seemingly waiting eagerly for reaching the venue.

Soon came a horse carriage to board them, instantly breaking them into smiles and waves for the guards, followed by hopping into their transport.

One British officer saluted them as Prince Louis waved back from the inside and Kate Middleton expressed the pure joy she shared with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

