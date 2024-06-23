Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Taylor Swift is accused of putting on a “happy love show” with Travis Kelce after having reached London for her Eras Tour.

First, she mimicked her new boyfriend’s signature move while still up on stage, performing the song Karma with changed lyrics that said, “Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me.”

The singer shot an invisible arrow from a bow toward Travis Kelce, who was also present at Wembley Stadium for watching her.

Next, Taylor Swift took an unusually happy selfie with Prince William, but it’s for the first time that she included her romance partner in it.

Not only this, the vocalist went on to share that same picture on her Instagram, going official with Travis Kelce on her social media.

And even though she had taken other photos with the Prince of Wales that didn’t have the Kansas City Chief player in them, only that one was floated on Instagram in particular.

According to TMZ, this happened after Taylor Swift’s beau went on a spree, liking all images on her profile as an act of showering affection.

Fans speculate that the star’s “love parade” is on a blast after she landed in London, which is the city Joe Alwyn has been associated with the most.

But it’s not known whether it’s a sign to her former lover that everything’s okay or that she has moved on, followers enjoyed the show.

Hollywood News

Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori
Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior
Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ wins hearts: WATCH
Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest with Chicago concert
Taylor Swift mimics beau Travis Kelce's ‘Arrow-shot’ at London concert
Prince William gifts himself Taylor Swift’s concert on 42nd birthday?
Priyanka Chopra shocks fans with ‘The Bluff’ stunts
Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'
Eddie Murphy joined by family at 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Premiere
‘Hunger Games’ star Donald Sutherland dies at 88