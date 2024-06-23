Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London

Taylor Swift is accused of putting on a “happy love show” with Travis Kelce after having reached London for her Eras Tour.
First, she mimicked her new boyfriend’s signature move while still up on stage, performing the song Karma with changed lyrics that said, “Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me.”
The singer shot an invisible arrow from a bow toward Travis Kelce, who was also present at Wembley Stadium for watching her.
Next, Taylor Swift took an unusually happy selfie with Prince William, but it’s for the first time that she included her romance partner in it.
Not only this, the vocalist went on to share that same picture on her Instagram, going official with Travis Kelce on her social media.
And even though she had taken other photos with the Prince of Wales that didn’t have the Kansas City Chief player in them, only that one was floated on Instagram in particular.
According to TMZ, this happened after Taylor Swift’s beau went on a spree, liking all images on her profile as an act of showering affection.
Fans speculate that the star’s “love parade” is on a blast after she landed in London, which is the city Joe Alwyn has been associated with the most.
But it’s not known whether it’s a sign to her former lover that everything’s okay or that she has moved on, followers enjoyed the show.