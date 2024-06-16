Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA

Bilal Abbas Khan's latest jaw-dropping photoshoot for eDIVA cover ignited a slew of reactions from fans.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor shared a reel and a thread of pictures from his stylish photoshoot with 4M followers.
In the video shared, the heartthrob looked dapper as he effortlessly combined charisma with a timeless sense of style while laying down on the couch.
The pictures doing rounds offered a peek into Bilal’s magnetic personality.
The actor, who managed to shine brightly in the dazzling world of television and cinema, with time proved he is the perfect blend of elegance and sophistication when it comes to fashion.
Upon seeing Bilal exuding extreme grace, his ardent fans flocked to the comments section and showered love.
One person wrote, “ Good Morning Billu.”
Another penned, “Thankyou diva for finallyyy debuting Bilal on your cover.”
“ Behind the scenes is the next demand,” the third expressed.
“ Man is slaying so hard, “ the other swooned.
On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan has starred in a number of projects and his most famous was the blockbuster Ishq Murshid, where he essayed the role of a rich politician opposite Durefishan Saleem.