Entertainment

Varun Dhawan shares first glimpse of daughter on father's day

Varun Dhawan posted a heart-melting photo with his daughter, welcomed earlier this month

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Varun Dhawan's daughter's first glimpse out: celebs react to the post
Varun Dhawan's daughter's first glimpse out: celebs react to the post

Varun Dhawan has shared a heartwarming picture of his first-born, weeks after welcoming his daughter as he celebrated his first-ever father's day as a parent.

Taking to his Instagram, the Student Of The Year actor posted two adorable photos from which the first one had his daughter holding onto his finger in her tiny hand. However, neither of them had their faces visible in the photo.

Varun Dhawan's daughter's first glimpse out: celebs react to the post

Dhawan penned, "Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad."

The other picture featured the actor holding his pet, Zoe's claw.

Many of the celebrities showered the post with their love and wishes.

Reacting to the post, Jahnvi Kapoor posted a couple of red heart emojis, whilst Parineeti Chopra commented, "Girl daddd. VD, badaa ho gaya re tu!"

In the comment section, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Precious" followed by a heart emoji.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter earlier this month on June 3rd. The couple tied the knot in January, 2021.

Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West

Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA

Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA

Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song

Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song

Entertainment News

Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Vijay Sethupathi speaks highy of Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is a great storyteller'
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Fawad Khan shares sizzling updates regarding his ongoing, upcoming projects
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Bridgerton costars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey to reprise their roles in season 4
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Saba Qamar gives special message for 'Umro Ayyar' on glitzy premiere night
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Gordon Ramsay shows terrible injuries from recent bike accident: ‘I'm in pain’
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Jennifer Aniston celebrates BFF Courteney Cox's milestone birthday with sweet tribute
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Lupita Nyongo reveals she is 'dying' to do comedy