Varun Dhawan shares first glimpse of daughter on father's day

Varun Dhawan has shared a heartwarming picture of his first-born, weeks after welcoming his daughter as he celebrated his first-ever father's day as a parent.
Taking to his Instagram, the Student Of The Year actor posted two adorable photos from which the first one had his daughter holding onto his finger in her tiny hand. However, neither of them had their faces visible in the photo.
Dhawan penned, "Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad."
The other picture featured the actor holding his pet, Zoe's claw.
Many of the celebrities showered the post with their love and wishes.
Reacting to the post, Jahnvi Kapoor posted a couple of red heart emojis, whilst Parineeti Chopra commented, "Girl daddd. VD, badaa ho gaya re tu!"
In the comment section, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Precious" followed by a heart emoji.
The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter earlier this month on June 3rd. The couple tied the knot in January, 2021.