Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish

Priyanka Chopra, who shares a close bond with her mom Madhu Chopra, celebrated the latter's birthday in Australia.
Turning to her official Instagram on Saturday, the mom of one shared pictures from the celebration, that caught attention.
The first picture featured Chopra posing with her beloved mom while flashing her contagious smile.
In the second image, the We Can Be Heroes star gathered for her mother’s low-key birthday celebration. Malti Marie looked oh-so-cute while gazing at a plate of chocolates with a candle lit on top while Madhu looked straight into the camera.
For the fun day, Priyanka opted to be simple yet comfortable in a beige coord set
Alongside the sweet clicks PeeCee penned a heartwarming tribute, to mark her mom’s magical day, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."
Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Sophie Choudry, and Farah Khan Ali all reacted to Chopra’s latest wish for her mom Madhu.
The same day, Priyanka Chopra watched and admired the sunsets of Australia from her balcony.