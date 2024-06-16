Justin Bieber hires Johnny Depp’s manager after parting ways with Lou Taylor

In a bold move, Justin Bieber has parted ways with his business manager Lou Taylor and has hired Johnny Depp’s advisor Edward White.
As confirmed by PEOPLE, the Baby singer, who has been associated with Taylor since 2022, has called it quits with her in May, 2024.
"They parted ways a few weeks ago in May," a source confirmed of Justin and Taylor, adding that "It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore."
The Sorry crooner connected his companies — Bieber Time Touring LLC, Justin Bieber Brands LLC and Bieber Time Merchandise — with Taylor's company, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group, two years ago.
An insider further revealed that Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun is still managing him, noting, “He (Justin Bieber) is still in a contract and won't be out of it for a long time."
The STAY singer has hired the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s manager, who has been working with Depp, since 2016.
In 2022, the founder of Edward White & Co also testified in Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Edward White & Co. is a California based firm which provides tax and consulting services to several Hollywood figures, including the likes of Allen Paulson, Jack Nicholson and as well as Lena Horne and Vin Scully’s estates.
The source also confirmed that, "[Taylor] has been supporting them in the transition with Edward White.”