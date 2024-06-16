Taylor Swift shares first post after Joe Alwyn broke silence on their breakup

Taylor Swift adds yet another feather to her cap with new milestone!
The Lover songstress expressed her feelings on wrapping the 100th show of the Eras Tour in Liverpool on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Swift turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from 3 consecutive shows in Liverpool and thanked her fans and crew for making her achieve yet another career milestone.
Alongside a series of images from her stellar performances in Liverpool, and a group photo with her dance crew she penned a heartfelt tribute.
“So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it),” began the 13-time Grammy winner in her post.
She continued, “I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage. I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day.”
The Midnights hit maker added, “All 3 Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly FUN. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!) AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour. It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”
