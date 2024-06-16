Trending

Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out

Sara Ali Khan shares who her partner in crime is in new social media post

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out
Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out

Sara Ali Khan has mastered the art of engaging her fans with her light-hearted yet witty content.

This time too, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress, on account of Father's Day has shared an amusing post that made her fans delighted.

Sara turned to her Instagram account and shared two adorable snaps with daddy Saif Ali Khan.

In the first photo, Sara was wearing a police officer uniform while her father had put on a prisoner's costume.

Whilst in the other photo, the father-daughter duo had rocked a black suit paired with stylish sunglasses.

Sara beautifully captioned the post, "Sometimes a parent, sometimes a partner in crime. Twinning in black or under the sunshine. Friend, philosopher & guide- Abba you’ll always be mine," followed by a hashtag Happy Father's Day.


"BOTH being leo... that's a given Sara jaan ! Together forever," noted Saba Pataudi in the comments.

One fan commented, "The coolest and cutest father-daughter duo fr!!!"

Another fan wrote, "Would love to see this father daughter duo in a movie."

The Murder Mubarak actress is currently busy filming her upcoming movies releasing this year.

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks

Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way

Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas

Trending News

Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
BTS transforms into minions for 'Despicable Me 4' surprise collaboration
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
BTS' RM sends ARMY into frenzy with rare OT7 Picture
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral, fans react
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on her bond with Billy Ray Cyrus amid family feud
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Diljit Dosanjh set to showcase his charm on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service