Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out

Sara Ali Khan has mastered the art of engaging her fans with her light-hearted yet witty content.
This time too, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress, on account of Father's Day has shared an amusing post that made her fans delighted.
Sara turned to her Instagram account and shared two adorable snaps with daddy Saif Ali Khan.
In the first photo, Sara was wearing a police officer uniform while her father had put on a prisoner's costume.
Whilst in the other photo, the father-daughter duo had rocked a black suit paired with stylish sunglasses.
Sara beautifully captioned the post, "Sometimes a parent, sometimes a partner in crime. Twinning in black or under the sunshine. Friend, philosopher & guide- Abba you’ll always be mine," followed by a hashtag Happy Father's Day.
"BOTH being leo... that's a given Sara jaan ! Together forever," noted Saba Pataudi in the comments.
One fan commented, "The coolest and cutest father-daughter duo fr!!!"
Another fan wrote, "Would love to see this father daughter duo in a movie."
The Murder Mubarak actress is currently busy filming her upcoming movies releasing this year.