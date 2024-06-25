Trending

Travis Kelce spills beans on how Taylor Swift 'won him over'

  Web Desk
  June 25, 2024
Travis Kelce was “enchanted to meet” Taylor Swift!

The NFL player has revealed the moment he fell for his megastar girlfriend, Tayor Swift.

In a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kelce confessed that Swift's humble nature and desire to blend in with his friends and family won him over.

"The first game she came to against the Bears. I was like, 'OK, I could probably set you up with everything.' And she just walked right through the front door," Kelce shared.

He went on to share, "There's no going down talking to security, making sure she gets to her… She was just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.”

“She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, 'Damn, she's in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end added.

Kelce further declared, “She really won me over with that one."

"She's very self-aware… she understands situations like that. I think that's why I started to really fall for her,” he added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship has been heating up, with Kelce recently making a surprise appearance on stage during Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

