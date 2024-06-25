David Beckham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Trending

  June 25, 2024
David Beckham is set to add another feather to his crown as he will honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Mirror, the former captain of the English football team will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025 alongside the likes of Prince and Green Day.

The list of honorees whose names will be narrowed down for a tribute on the renowned Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk was confirmed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

As per the honorees' list, the names include Purple Rain hitmaker - who died aged 57 in 2016 - and the 49-year-old British football legend and the American punk rock trio (Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt), actress Jane Fonda, 86, and actor Alan Cumming, 58.

In the list for motion picture, John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Nia Long, Lisa LIu, Glynn Turman, and stunt woman Toni Vaz, who is 101 years old were among them.

The following are the television celebrities: Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will be honored together.

Commerce Chairman Peter Roth commented: "Each honouree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields."

Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll
Elon Musk confirms having 12th baby, third with Neuralink's Shivon Zilis
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show
Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce finally go Instagram official: Photo
'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56
Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby girl with Steve Kazee
Sania Mirza marrying again to Indian cricketer after divorce from Shoaib Malik?
Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'Yellowstone' exit
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' fever gets to ‘Bridgerton's Luke Newton