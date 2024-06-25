Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Shanna Moakler, a former beauty queen, often defined by her past marriage to Travis Barker and her associations to the Kardashian family, has broken silence over her connection to them.

In a candid interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Moakler emphasized her hard-won achievements and dismissed her associations with famous ex-husbands and the Kardashian family.

"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men,” she stated.

The model went on to share, “I was Miss USA at 19. I'm smart. Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f---ing ass off to get.”

Moakler also expressed her frustration with constant comparisons to the Kardashian family, stating, "I also don't have to like the f---ing Kardashians, and I'm honestly sick of talking about them.”

She further declared, “As I stand here today, as a mature woman who's gone through all that... I do not give a f--- what anyone thinks of me anymore. I'm proud of who I am."

Shanna Moakler married Travis Barker in 2004, and got estranged in 2006, but the couple rekindled their relationship before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

The couple shares 3 kids, Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

After divorcing Moakler, Braker got married to Kourtney Kardashian in 2022 and welcomed son Rocky Thirteen.

