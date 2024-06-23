Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post

Trending

  • June 23, 2024
Michael J. Fox marked his wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with a touching tribute on social media, expressing his enduring love and admiration.

Taking to his Instagram, the Back to the Future star shared a heartwarming message for his wife to celebrate her birthday.

He penned the caption, “In every beautiful way, it’s beautiful Tracy’s beautiful day.”

Fox further noted, “I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It’s gonna be an epic day.”


In a sequence of photos, the first showed a black and white photo of his wife, who was dressed up in a black tank top and light curls.

A second photo featured Pollan and Fox sitting together outside. They both had an arm around the other and were wearing dark sunglasses.

The pair first met in 1985 during the production of Family Ties and subsequently got married in 1988.

They have a son named Sam Michael, aged 34, as well as twin daughters, Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, who are 28, and a 21-year-old daughter named Esmé Annabelle.

