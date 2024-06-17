Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get carried away by impulsive passion in public

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco emulated her 2015 hit, Hands to Myself, during their latest outing.
On Saturday, June 15, the two were seen pecking each other romantically as they got out of their car seats before heading straight for a dinner date in Malibu, California.
After having stopped by the celebrity-frequented outlet, Nobu, Benny Blanco walked out with his girlfriend, keeping his arm wrapped around her shoulder the entire time.
He had seemingly managed to impress Selena Gomez with his floral button-up mixed with numerous gold necklaces, and so they held each other very close.
On the other hand, the Love You Like a Love Song singer was adorned in a comfortable tan cardigan that stopped draping right above her knees.
Having reached their parked car, the pair shared another long smooch, subsequently driving away into the evening, as per People.
It was just last week that Selena Gomez reunited with a waiting Benny Blanco following her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Emilia Pérez.
She then stopped by New York City to film some sequences for Only Murders in the Building.
But as soon as the star landed back in California, her partner quickly took a selfie next to her, writing, “She’s back!” on an Instagram story.