Mehwish Hayat spreads chaand raat vibes in black

Mehwish Hayat’s Sunday was all glitz and glam as her latest social media post said it all.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Daghabaaz Dil star dropped pictures one day before Eid-ul-Azha.
The images featured Hayat dressed to impress as she spread festive cheers in a black sleeveless top with a pair of dangling silver jhumkas.
With her fashion game on point, Hayat kept her makeup light and complemented her look with grey lenses and long brown hair.
Hayat gazed straight into the camera striking various poses.
“ Sundaze," Hayat captioned the post.
As soon as the Actor In Law star’s uber-cool photos went viral fans were quick enough to comment.
One truly gushed over the diva’s beauty, “Honestly I could look at you forever.”
“ Beautiful you always,” another commented.
“ Girly has me on my knees,” the third penned.
Another wrote, “ Embrace Me.”
For the unversed, the superstar made such a glamorous fashion statement after documenting her love for life in a social media video that read, “Life Mein Vibe chahiye.”
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat, the big screen queen, has a slew of other projects in the pipeline.