Mehwish Hayat spreads chaand raat vibes in black

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Mehwish Hayat’s Sunday was all glitz and glam as her latest social media post said it all.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Daghabaaz Dil star dropped pictures one day before Eid-ul-Azha. 

The images featured Hayat dressed to impress as she spread festive cheers in a black sleeveless top with a pair of dangling silver jhumkas.

With her fashion game on point, Hayat kept her makeup light and complemented her look with grey lenses and long brown hair.

Hayat gazed straight into the camera striking various poses.

“ Sundaze," Hayat captioned the post.


As soon as the Actor In Law star’s uber-cool photos went viral fans were quick enough to comment.

One truly gushed over the diva’s beauty, “Honestly I could look at you forever.”

“ Beautiful you always,” another commented.

“ Girly has me on my knees,” the third penned.

Another wrote, “ Embrace Me.”

For the unversed, the superstar made such a glamorous fashion statement after documenting her love for life in a social media video that read, “Life Mein Vibe chahiye.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat, the big screen queen, has a slew of other projects in the pipeline. 

Daniel Radcliffe shares ‘exciting’ plans with his son for Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake promises ‘insufferable Dad-jokes’ to his kids in Father’s Day post
Taylor Swift shares first post after Joe Alwyn broke silence on their breakup
Anushka Sharma heaps praises on husband Virat Kohli on Father's Day
Miley Cyrus is ‘truly thriving’ in Maxx Morando relationship
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose split reason revealed
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Justin Bieber hires Johnny Depp’s manager after parting ways with Lou Taylor
Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West