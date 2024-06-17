Hollywood

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie praised ‘The Outsiders’ cast at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie has applauded the cast of The Outsiders for dominating the 2024 Tony Awards with 12 nominations.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star introduced the cast of her co-produced Broadway musical on Sunday.

The show got nominated for 12 awards including best musical best book of a musical and best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical, as well as two nominations for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.

Angelina began the monologue with, "[S. E.] Hinton wrote The Outsiders in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal.”

She further added, "To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours.”

Angelina then requested the audience to welcome the “extraordinary” company of The Outsiders.

The electrifying performance of the show ended with an elaborate dance fight that took place in the rain fall.

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Hollywood News

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke explains why she can’t watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get carried away by impulsive passion in public
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Taylor Swift’s ‘lack of talent’ trashed by Katie Price: ‘I can’t stand her’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Joe Alwyn talks for the first time about Taylor Swift breakup