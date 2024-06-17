Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie has applauded the cast of The Outsiders for dominating the 2024 Tony Awards with 12 nominations.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star introduced the cast of her co-produced Broadway musical on Sunday.
The show got nominated for 12 awards including best musical best book of a musical and best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical, as well as two nominations for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.
Angelina began the monologue with, "[S. E.] Hinton wrote The Outsiders in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal.”
She further added, "To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours.”
Angelina then requested the audience to welcome the “extraordinary” company of The Outsiders.
The electrifying performance of the show ended with an elaborate dance fight that took place in the rain fall.