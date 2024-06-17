Kartik Aryan shares his perspective on box office numbers

Kartik Aryan thinks box office figures are truly irrelevant especially for his most significant movie Chandu Champion.
In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was asked if box numbers ever bothered him as an actor.
He revealed, “Everyone desires films to be profitable. Whatever the number might be they should appear profitable for the producers.”
“Once the producers and exhibitors make money from any film I star in, my job is considered complete. It is the only pressure I have and everything else is merely for the headlines,” Kartik added.
Further noting, “ No one would dislike higher numbers but I have come to terms with the fact that not every film will be a money-spinner.”
In the same chat, the Luka Chuppi star talked about his film Chandu Champion and how it appeared important to him when it came to scale or nature.
“ My role in Chandu Champion was the most challenging one and I would always cherish it.”
He continued, “ The story was timely and important, it would inspire millions to pursue their dreams.”
“ Such characters rarely come along in life and box office numbers would not be important in this context,” he reflected.
Kartik Aryan’s Chandu Champion released in theatres on June 14, 2024.