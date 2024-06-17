Durefishan Saleem's Eid photoshoot sets temperature soaring

Durefishan Saleem gave out cultural Eid vibes in a deep red lehenga!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, which marked Eid day 1st, the Pardes star dropped a brief video from her breathtaking photoshoot.
The reel began with Saleem posing from a balcony with large trees in the background.
Next she let the cameras do the work as she twirled in style in a massive garden.
Later the camera lights offered a peek into her extravagant designer lehenga dress that had a gold work along the front and on the borders which she carried off elegantly with a transparent dupatta.
Durefishan paired gold earrings and a few bangles with her outfit. Instead of leaving her hair open she tied them in a ponytail and that style stood out to perfection.
Her kohl-ridden eyes and the festive glow added more appeal to her look.
"A very Mubarak red Eid with @shaposh_official,” the Ishq Murshid star captioned her viral reel.
Shortly after the footage did rounds, her admirers poured love on her.
One wrote, “Caught you in 40 seconds.”
Another penned, “ You look absolutely gorgeous.”
The third added, “I can watch this 1000000 times."
Prior to the Eid shenanigans, Durefishan Saleem was caught fulfilling her gelato cravings in London.