Durefishan Saleem's Eid photoshoot sets temperature soaring

  • June 17, 2024
Durefishan Saleem's Eid photoshoot sets temperatures soaring
Durefishan Saleem wore a designer red dress for the 1st day of Eid

Durefishan Saleem gave out cultural Eid vibes in a deep red lehenga!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, which marked Eid day 1st, the Pardes star dropped a brief video from her breathtaking photoshoot.

The reel began with Saleem posing from a balcony with large trees in the background.

Next she let the cameras do the work as she twirled in style in a massive garden.

Later the camera lights offered a peek into her extravagant designer lehenga dress that had a gold work along the front and on the borders which she carried off elegantly with a transparent dupatta.

Durefishan paired gold earrings and a few bangles with her outfit. Instead of leaving her hair open she tied them in a ponytail and that style stood out to perfection.

Her kohl-ridden eyes and the festive glow added more appeal to her look.

"A very Mubarak red Eid with @shaposh_official,” the Ishq Murshid star captioned her viral reel.


Shortly after the footage did rounds, her admirers poured love on her.

One wrote, “Caught you in 40 seconds.”

Another penned, “ You look absolutely gorgeous.”

The third added, “I can watch this 1000000 times."

Prior to the Eid shenanigans, Durefishan Saleem was caught fulfilling her gelato cravings in London.

