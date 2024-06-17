'House of Dragon' returns with more bloodshed in 'A Son for a Son' episode

After a nearly two-year hiatus, HBO's hit series House of the Dragon returned with season 2 premiere.
The show kicked off with a bloody and action-packed first episode titled A Son for a Son.
House of the Dragon’s new season picked up where it left off, with the Targaryen family dealing from the tragic death of Lucerys Velaryon.
The episode saw the continuation of the bitter rivalry between Queen Rhaenyra and her half-brother King Aegon, with both sides suffering heavy losses.
Although the entire cast of House of the Dragon did the splendid performance Emma D'Arcystole the spotlight.
Emma’s portrayal of Rhaenyra's grief, anger, and determination was praised by fans on social media, with many calling it the best performance of the series so far.
One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wrote, “Emma Darcy is amazing, they were showing some freaking raw emotions as Rhaenyra”
While another noted, “UNREAL acting performance by Emma D’Arcy”
“House of the Dragon started off with a bang!!” the third gushed.
The fourth expressed, “Sometimes you forget how dark Westeros can be and I think House of the dragon just reminded me.”
“Just watched House of the Dragon it’s brilliant,” penned the fifth.