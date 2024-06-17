Hollywood

'House of Dragon' returns with more bloodshed in 'A Son for a Son' episode

Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra stole the show in 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Premiere

  June 17, 2024
After a nearly two-year hiatus, HBO's hit series House of the Dragon returned with season 2 premiere.

The show kicked off with a bloody and action-packed first episode titled A Son for a Son.

House of the Dragon’s new season picked up where it left off, with the Targaryen family dealing from the tragic death of Lucerys Velaryon.

The episode saw the continuation of the bitter rivalry between Queen Rhaenyra and her half-brother King Aegon, with both sides suffering heavy losses.

Although the entire cast of House of the Dragon did the splendid performance Emma D'Arcystole the spotlight.

Emma’s portrayal of Rhaenyra's grief, anger, and determination was praised by fans on social media, with many calling it the best performance of the series so far.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wrote, “Emma Darcy is amazing, they were showing some freaking raw emotions as Rhaenyra”

While another noted, “UNREAL acting performance by Emma D’Arcy”

House of the Dragon started off with a bang!!” the third gushed.

The fourth expressed, “Sometimes you forget how dark Westeros can be and I think House of the dragon just reminded me.”

“Just watched House of the Dragon it’s brilliant,” penned the fifth.

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day

Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘love addiction’ keeps crumbling their relationships
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren drop UNSEEN clip from Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne bags her first Tony Award
Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Emilia Clarke explains why she can’t watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get carried away by impulsive passion in public
Henry Cavill confirms baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on the way
Andrew Garfield spotted leaving luxury hotel with girlfriend Kate Thomas
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to shine in Broadway’s debut of ‘The Last Five Years’
Taylor Swift’s ‘lack of talent’ trashed by Katie Price: ‘I can’t stand her’
David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day