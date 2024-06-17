Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s

Here's what you need to know about the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
The group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 have concluded, with the top eight teams advancing to the Super 8 stage.

The Super 8 matches will commence on June 19, featuring the United States of America against South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The eight teams qualifying for the Super 8s are India, USA, Australia, England, Afghanistan, West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

These teams are divided into two groups for the next round:

Group 1:

India (A1)

Australia (B2)

Afghanistan (C1)

Bangladesh (D2)

Group 2:

USA (A2)

England (B1)

West Indies (C2)

South Africa (D1)

Each team will play the other three teams in their group once.

Victories earn two points, while abandoned games result in each team receiving one point.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the first-placed team from one group facing the second-placed team from the other.

Super 8 schedule:

Wed, June 19, 2024:

USA vs South Africa, Antigua, 10:30 AM LOCAL

England vs West Indies, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Thur, June 20, 2024

Afghanistan vs India, Barbados, 10:30 AM LOCAL

Australia vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Fri, June 21, 2024

England vs South Africa, St. Lucia, 10:30 AM LOCAL

USA vs West Indies, Barbados, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Sat, June 22, 2024

India vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 10:30 AM LOCAL

Afghanistan vs Australia, St. Vincent, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Sun, June 23, 2024

USA vs England, Barbados, 10:30 AM LOCAL

West Indies vs South Africa, Antigua, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Mon, June 24, 2024

Australia vs India, St. Lucia, 10:30 AM LOCAL

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, St. Vincent, 08:30 PM LOCAL

Additionally, the semifinals will be held in Guyana and Trinidad.

Sports News

Jack Draper wins first ATP title at Stuttgart Open
Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Shahid Afridi defends Babar Azam amid speculation of dropping key players
PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54
Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?
UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format
Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance
Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024