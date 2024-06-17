T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s

The group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 have concluded, with the top eight teams advancing to the Super 8 stage.
The Super 8 matches will commence on June 19, featuring the United States of America against South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
The eight teams qualifying for the Super 8s are India, USA, Australia, England, Afghanistan, West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh.
These teams are divided into two groups for the next round:
Group 1:
India (A1)
Australia (B2)
Afghanistan (C1)
Bangladesh (D2)
Group 2:
USA (A2)
England (B1)
West Indies (C2)
South Africa (D1)
Each team will play the other three teams in their group once.
Victories earn two points, while abandoned games result in each team receiving one point.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the first-placed team from one group facing the second-placed team from the other.
Super 8 schedule:
Wed, June 19, 2024:
USA vs South Africa, Antigua, 10:30 AM LOCAL
England vs West Indies, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM LOCAL
Thur, June 20, 2024
Afghanistan vs India, Barbados, 10:30 AM LOCAL
Australia vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 08:30 PM LOCAL
Fri, June 21, 2024
England vs South Africa, St. Lucia, 10:30 AM LOCAL
USA vs West Indies, Barbados, 08:30 PM LOCAL
Sat, June 22, 2024
India vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 10:30 AM LOCAL
Afghanistan vs Australia, St. Vincent, 08:30 PM LOCAL
Sun, June 23, 2024
USA vs England, Barbados, 10:30 AM LOCAL
West Indies vs South Africa, Antigua, 08:30 PM LOCAL
Mon, June 24, 2024
Australia vs India, St. Lucia, 10:30 AM LOCAL
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, St. Vincent, 08:30 PM LOCAL
Additionally, the semifinals will be held in Guyana and Trinidad.