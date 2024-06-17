Royal

Prince Harry in eerie silence on Fathers’ Day after Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry saved King Charles from public insult during revenge

  by Web Desk
  June 17, 2024


Prince Harry maintained ghostly silence on Fathers’ Day following his absence at Trooping the Colour.

As reported by Mirror previously, King Charles had once again secluded him from the royal family by sending no invites for the Birthday Parade held on June 15.

After this, the Duke of Sussex celebrated Fathers’ Day in complete privacy, according to Hello Magazine.

He and Meghan Markle are currently situated in Montecito, residing in a house with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Both of them neither shared any new photographs of Prince Harry with his kids, and nor was a Fathers’ Day message posted on their Instagram profile.

While this could have been done in line with their now-followed stance of leading life as private citizens, it can also be respectful way of “avenging King Charles’ Parade snub.”

After the Duke of Sussex was booted from Trooping the Colour, it was reported that he was faced with a decision of whether or not to wish Your Majesty on Fathers’ Day.

It would have been quite insulting to King Charles if Meghan Markle had dedicated a post to Prince Harry on this occasion, whereas he wouldn’t have wished his own dad.

So, the couple instead maintained complete public silence for the day, choosing not to make any new posts and flaming their feud further.

